Sri Lankan rupee falls on dlr demand from banks; stx edge down
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's financial regulator ordered the Tokyo investment banking unit of Deutsche Bank to improve its business practices after it was found to have entertained pension fund officials in violation of financial laws.
The order by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) was widely expected after the securities regulator last week recommended that Deutsche Securities Inc be sanctioned for the entertainment involving officials at three pension funds.
The order requires Deutsche Securities to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence and to periodically report on its compliance to the regulator, according to a statement issued by the FSA on its website.
COLOMBO, March 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Tuesday due to dollar demand from state banks to cover import bills.
SHANGHAI, March 28 China stocks fell on Tuesday on concerns about tightening liquidity conditions after the central bank refrained from injecting short-term funds into the banking system for the third session in a row.
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.