BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO
TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's securities watchdog will announce recommended sanctions against a Tokyo-based unit of Deutsche Bank for excessive entertainment of pension fund executives later on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) plans to recommend that Deutsche's Japan operations be ordered to bolster compliance after finding that employees lavishly entertained pension fund clients in breach of regulations, the sources said.
The SESC makes the recommendation to the Financial Services Agency, which later carries out the punishment.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Trump administration intends to play a lead role in crafting a tax-cut plan, working in consultation with Congress, in an effort to meet an August target date, the White House said on Monday.
MADRID, March 27 The European Central Bank is not yet ready to exit its bond-purchase programme though the growth outlook has improved, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Monday.