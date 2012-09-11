FRANKFURT, Sept 11 Deutsche Bank
Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said he expected the lender to
embark on deeper jobs cuts than the 1,900 already announced
after the bank hiked its cost savings target on Tuesday.
Deutsche Bank aims to save 4.5 billion euros by 2015. Last
month Deutsche Bank said it was seeking 3 billion euros in cost
savings.
Upon being asked what the larger cost savings target means
in terms of staffing levels, Jain said.
"We are still dimensioning all of that. We expect it to be
over and above the target of 1,900," he said.
Deutsche declined to detail which areas specifically would
be curtailed, but the cutbacks would be linked to "failed
securitization, complex derivatives businesses we had," Jain
said.