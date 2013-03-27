(Adds U.S. stock symbol in eighth paragraph)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 27 Deutsche Bank AG
lost a bid Wednesday to end a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of
misrepresenting the risk of packaging home loans into complex
financial products.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan denied a
motion by Deutsche to dismiss the lawsuit, which seeks class-
action status for its investors accusing it of a scheme to
maximize profits at their expense.
"Plaintiffs have certainly set forth sufficient plausible
allegations to support a claim for a fraudulent scheme against
Deutsche Bank," Forrest wrote.
Representatives for Deutsche and the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to a request for a comment.
Filed in 2011, the lawsuit accused Deutsche of issuing false
and misleading statements about its business and financial
results.
The lawsuit said Deutsche Bank had put together and sold
mortgage-backed securities that the bank knew were not good
quality, misrepresented its risk management practices and hid
its failure to write down impaired securities.
After Deutsche announced billions of dollars in losses
starting in 2008, its stock fell from a high of $159.59 in May
2007 to $21.27 in January 2009, the complaint said.
The U.S.-traded shares were down 3.1 percent at
$39.01 in afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading on
Wednesday.
The case is IBEW Local 90 Pension Fund v. Deutsche Bank AG,
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-04209.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)