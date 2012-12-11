EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Dec 11 Deutsche Bank is cutting members of its North American power and gas team as part of staff reductions the bank announced in July, two trade sources said on Tuesday.
A bank spokeswoman declined to comment, and the number of staff being cut could not be learned.
Deutsche will not completely pull out from its commodities businesses, which include oil, metals and mining, agriculture, financial derivatives and index products, online publication SparkSpread.com said in a Dec. 5 story, citing a source.
Deutsche Bank's new co-chief executive, Anshu Jain, said in July that the bank was going to cut jobs.
As of 2010, Deutsche Bank Energy Trading LLC was listed as having about 155 employees, according to a U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing.
It was ranked No. 37 of the largest natural gas traders in 2011, according to FERC data.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has