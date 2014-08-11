PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
* Says July passenger traffic in terms of revenue seat kilometres up 3.5 (not 2.0) percent
* Says July passenger load factor narrows 0.1 (not 0.5) percentage point to 84.6 (not 82.1) percent
* Says July freight/post falls 1.7 (not 7.1) percent Further company coverage:
April 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.