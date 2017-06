FRANKFURT Cabin crews of German airline Deutsche Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said they will strike again on Tuesday after an eight-hour strike on Friday over pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, to a standstill.

The union is still considering where and when to strike, but plans to strike for longer and at more airports than on Friday, it said on Sunday in a statement on its website.

