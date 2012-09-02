* Cabin crew union says to strike again on Tuesday
* To strike for longer than 8 hours, warn beforehand-union
* To strike at more airports than just Frankfurt-union
* Lufthansa says has little possibility to prepare
* Airline maintains current offer for new tariff agreement
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Cabin crews of German airline
Deutsche Lufthansa will strike again on Tuesday and
extend work stoppages, after a labour action on Friday over
pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt airport,
Germany's busiest, to a standstill.
The union on Tuesday plans to strike for longer than the
eight hours on Friday and at more airports but is still
considering where and when, it said on Sunday in a statement on
its website. It will warn at least six hours before new
stoppages start, it said.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said that Germany's biggest
airline had little possibility to prepare for the strike and was
not planning right now to improve its offer to increase wages by
3.5 percent in exchange for longer working hours.
The cabin crew union UFO demands a 5 percent pay rise and
guarantees that Lufthansa will not outsource jobs and use more
temporary workers.
The first day of labour action cost Lufthansa millions and
forced it to cancel another 19 flights on Saturday, it has said.
Lufthansa is facing more negotiations with personnel about
pay as the tariff agreement with the pilot union Cockpit is
ending in coming months.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported, without saying where
it obtained the information, that Lufthansa plans to start
negotiating with the union on Sept. 10. A spokesman declined to
comment on the date.