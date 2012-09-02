BRIEF-Lockheed Martin selected to improve energy and water efficiency at federal facilities
* Has been selected for a department of energy contract to improve energy and water efficiency at federal facilities
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Cabin crews of German airline Deutsche Lufthansa said they will strike again on Tuesday after an eight-hour strike on Friday over pay and cost-cutting measures brought Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, to a standstill.
The union is still considering where and when to strike, but plans to strike for longer and at more airports than on Friday, it said on Sunday in a statement on its website.
* Will discontinue all future business relations with TheraCann International Benchmark due to "billing irregularities and overbilling"