* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR Jan 6 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Goldman Sachs' Malaysia head of corporate finance Yusof Yaacob, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Yusof will take over Deutsche Bank's Malaysian investment banking operations, one of the sources said. He will also act as Deutsche's chief country officer for Malaysia.
Yusof, who has been with Goldman Sachs since 2010, resigned a couple of weeks ago, a second source told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The sources could not be named as the hiring has not been made public.
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: