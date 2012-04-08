WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
DUBAI, April 8 Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender.
"We confirm that Henry Azzam has stepped down as MENA non- executive chairman of the bank. He remains as an advisor to Deutsche Bank," a spokesman said.
Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank's Middle East business. Azzam was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.