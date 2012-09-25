A worker fills a car with diesel at a fuel station in Ahmedabad September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank says continuing rupee gains, subdued oil prices will give 'rare sweet spot' for India, positively impacting fiscal deficit, and give support to the RBI which has been waiting for inflation to cool.

Note says policy focus will remain biased towards rupee appreciation.

Expectations of muted global energy prices are a strong positive for India and have the potential to substantially reduce India's equity risk premium, it says.

Bank expects India equities rally to continue, reiterates Sensex target of 20,000 for December. Prefers beta plays with recommendation for investors to stay overweight on banks, metals and some infra stocks, advises trimming positions in IT and pharma.

