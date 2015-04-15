BERLIN, April 15 German mortgage lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Wednesday it had made new provisions of 79 million euros ($84 million) for debt securities held by the Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution .

PBB's preliminary pre-tax profit plunged by 120 million euros last year to 54 million euros because of a value adjustment.

It said its preliminary pre-tax profit for 2014 would have been 174 million euros but for the effects of a March 1 move by Austria's financial watchdog to seize Heta and freeze its debt repayments. ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)