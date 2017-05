FRANKFURT, July 15 German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank will price shares in its initial public offering at the bottom of its range, a source familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

The person said the shares would be issued at 10.75 euros each. PBB last week set the price range for its IPO at 10.75 to 12.75 euros per share.

Trading is scheduled to start on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)