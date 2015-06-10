* Owner opts not to pursue trade sale of PBB

* To float at least 75.1 pct of PBB

* Germany to hold minimum 20 pct stake for 2 years

* IPO is best option for taxpayers -govt agency (Adds government agency comment, detail, background)

FRANKFURT, June 10 German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) aims to float its shares on the stock exchange in July, it said on Wednesday, putting on ice an alternative plan by its owner for a trade sale of the bank.

PBB, which is owned by nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, is targeting a minimum placement of 75.1 percent of its shares, with the federal government continuing to hold a stake of at least 20 percent for two years after the initial public offering (IPO), PBB said in a statement.

"Hypo Real Estate will not pursue the alternative sale of PBB via a tender process for the time being," PBB said.

Hypo Real Estate (HRE) was required to sell PBB by the end of 2015 as a condition of European Commission approval of its state bailout and nationalisation of the lender in the financial crisis.

HRE received a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) capital injection as well as 145 billion in liquidity guarantees, and has since worked to cut costs and shift unwanted assets into a bad bank.

Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA, the government's ownership vehicle for the lender, said a flotation was the best option for taxpayers.

"Considering all the opportunities and risks, we are convinced that an IPO of PBB will bring the best result compared with a sale," FMSA management board member Jutta Doenges said in a statement.

Bidder interest for a trade sale of PBB was unclear. The Wall Street Journal in early May cited sources as saying that Chinese insurer Anbang and private equity firm Blackstone were interested.

Credit rating agency Fitch last month said it saw the abandonment of the effort to re-privatise PBB as a "likely scenario" that would then lead to an orderly winding down of the lender.

PBB said it would redeem a 1 billion euro silent participation from a government stabilisation fund managed by the FMSA within the framework of the IPO.

The lender, which specialises in commercial real estate finance and public investment finance, raised net interest income to 421 million euros last year from 319 million in 2013, while pretax profit rose to 174 million from 165 million.

HRE has mandated Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Deutsche Bank as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for PBB's flotation. JP Morgan Securities plc , Commerzbank AG and Joh. Berenberg are acting as joint bookrunners.

($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)