FRANKFURT, July 15 German property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is guiding investors to expect an issue price in the lower part of the range it has given, a source familiar with the deal said.

The person said PBB was now guiding for a range of 10.75-11.00 euros ($11.84-12.12) a share in its initial public offering planned later this week, according to a source familiar with the deal.

"Books are covered throughout this range," the person said on Tuesday. "Anyone with a limit risks missing the deal."

PBB last week set the price range for its IPO at 10.75 euros to 12.75 euros, and earlier this week investors were guided to expect a price of 10.75-11.25 euros a share.

Investors can order shares until Wednesday 0900 GMT - an hour later than initially planned - with trading slated to start on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)