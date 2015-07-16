* Stock rises as much as 8 pct

* Shares sold at low end of 10.75-12.75 issue price

* Government to book small profit on PBB privatisation (Adds further details)

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, July 16 Shares in property lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) rose on its stock market debut on Thursday, vindicating the German government's decision to press ahead with the listing.

Shares started trading at 11.45 euros and rose up to 8 percent above the 10.75 euro listing price. It is one of the few initial public offerings that have gone ahead since the end of June despite uncertainty surrounding the Greek crisis.

The listing gives PBB a valuation of about 0.55 times its book value, compared with 0.8 times at mortgage lender Aareal and 0.5 and 0.6 at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank respectively.

PBB was floated by nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE), which had been asked to sell the subsidiary by the end of the year as a condition of European Commission approval of a state bailout of the lender during the financial crisis.

HRE received a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) capital injection as well as 145 billion in liquidity guarantees in the financial crisis. Since then, it has cut costs and shifted unwanted assets into a bad bank.

The listing of PBB marks an important step for Germany in unwinding its rescue efforts in the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' demise in 2008.

The government expects to raise about 1.156 billion euros from the sale including an overallotment option. It can expect a small profit after it sells its remaining 20 percent.

The issue price gives PBB a market capitalisation of 1.45 billion euros, compared to the 1.3 billion in capital the government still had in the bank prior to the listing.

Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA -- the government's ownership vehicle for the lender -- will not, however, be able to recover the full cost for bailing out Hypo Real Estate.

"That is hopeless, not least because of the haircut on Greek debt," management board member Jutta Doenges said, referring to the debt restructuring in 2012 in which Hypo Real Estate's bad bank lost roughly 9 billion euros.

"But I can say with a clear conscience that the result (of the IPO) is a good one for the taxpayer," she added. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner)