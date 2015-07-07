Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, July 7 German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) still aims to float its shares on the stock exchange later this month, undeterred by market turmoil that has prompted several other IPO hopefuls to cancel their plans, two sources familiar with the deal said.
The state-owned covered bond specialist is likely to publish the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, the sources said.
PBB, which announced its intention to float in June, delayed publication of the prospectus last week, citing high market volatility after a showdown between Greece and its international lenders. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.