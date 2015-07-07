* Aims to raise 1.16-1.37 bln euros in gross proceeds

* Plans first day of trading for July 16

* Pfandbriefbank delayed IPO due to Greek crisis (Recasts, adds IPO price range, timing)

FRANKFURT, July 7 German property and public investment lender Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) said on Tuesday it still aimed to float its shares on the stock exchange, undeterred by market turmoil that has prompted several other IPO candidates to cancel their plans.

The company set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at between 10.75 euros and 12.75 euros, aiming to raise between 1.16 billion euros ($1.27 billion) and 1.37 billion euros in gross proceeds.

PBB, which announced its intention to float in June, delayed publication of the prospectus last week, citing high market volatility after a showdown between Greece and its international lenders.

The bank said the first day of trading was planned for July 16, with book building planned for July 8-15.

PBB is owned by nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate (HRE) and is targeting a minimum placement of 75.1 percent of its shares, with the federal government continuing to hold a stake of at least 20 percent for two years after the IPO.

HRE was required to sell PBB by the end of 2015 as a condition of European Commission approval of its state bailout and nationalisation of the lender in the financial crisis.

HRE received a 10 billion euro capital injection as well as 145 billion in liquidity guarantees, and has since worked to cut costs and shift unwanted assets into a bad bank.

Of the total bailout money, 2.3 billion euros remains in PBB. One billion will be paid back just before the IPO and Germany's financial market stabilisation agency FMSA -- the government's ownership vehicle for the lender -- is targeting to avoid losses when selling shares in the IPO. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Keith Weir and David Evans)