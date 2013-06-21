HONG KONG, June 21 Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific
head of financial sponsors group, Peter Plakidis, has left the
bank to set up a private investment group headquartered in
Australia, after working with the German bank for nearly six
years, sources told Reuters.
The investment group will initially focus on buyouts
involving family businesses in Australia, the sources added.
Plakidis, who held a director rank at Deutsche Bank,
declined to comment when reached by phone. Deutsche Bank
declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified
because the information is not public.
Plakidis took over Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific sponsors
team in 2009 after joining the bank's Hong Kong office in 2007.
The financial sponsors team focuses on buyout deals and
financing for private equity and venture capital firms.
Deutsche was the adviser for Affinity Equity Partners and
Unitas Capital's $650 million sale of Beijing Leader & Harvest
to Schneider Electric, and a bookrunner on the A$700 million
($643 million) refinancing of Nine Entertainment debt for Apollo
Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management
.
($1 = 1.0889 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris
Gallagher)