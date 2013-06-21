HONG KONG, June 21 Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific head of financial sponsors group, Peter Plakidis, has left the bank to set up a private investment group headquartered in Australia, after working with the German bank for nearly six years, sources told Reuters.

The investment group will initially focus on buyouts involving family businesses in Australia, the sources added.

Plakidis, who held a director rank at Deutsche Bank, declined to comment when reached by phone. Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Plakidis took over Deutsche Bank's Asia-Pacific sponsors team in 2009 after joining the bank's Hong Kong office in 2007. The financial sponsors team focuses on buyout deals and financing for private equity and venture capital firms.

Deutsche was the adviser for Affinity Equity Partners and Unitas Capital's $650 million sale of Beijing Leader & Harvest to Schneider Electric, and a bookrunner on the A$700 million ($643 million) refinancing of Nine Entertainment debt for Apollo Global Management and Oaktree Capital Management .

($1 = 1.0889 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chris Gallagher)