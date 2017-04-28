BOCHUM, Germany, April 28 Deutsche Post
will deliver groceries for Amazon's
AmazonFresh service in Germany, the logistics group's chief
executive Frank Appel confirmed at its annual general meeting on
Friday.
Several people close to the matter had told Reuters last
month that the two companies had signed an exclusive deal on the
matter.
The deal is a coup for Deutsche Post, as a move by
Amazon.com to carry out more of its own parcel deliveries has
been seen as a threat to Europe's biggest postal group.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Harro ten Wolde)