DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 22 Deutsche Post's
package service DHL will deliver goods for Amazon's
AmazonFresh service in Germany, several people close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
The two companies have signed an exclusive deal, and a trial
will start in Berlin, they said.
Amazon and Deutsche Post, which already delivers some
products for Amazon, both declined to comment.
Amazon launched a fresh food delivery service in Seattle in
2007 and has since expanded to a handful of other U.S. cities.
Last year it started the service in London.
In Germany, Amazon's second-biggest market outside the
United States, development of grocery ecommerce has been slow as
the country has a high density of food stores and the dominant
discounters Aldi and Lidl have been slow to go online.
However, REWE, the country's second-biggest supermarket
chain, has been investing heavily in ecommerce in anticipation
of Amazon's move into food.
Management consulting firm A.T. Kearney expects ecommerce
will account for 3 percent of Germany's grocery market by 2020 -
up from just 1 percent now.
(Reporting Matthias Inverardi; writing by Harro ten Wolde;
editing by Jason Neely)