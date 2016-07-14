* EU court says Commission failed to prove illegal aid
* Court ruling overturns EU Commission decision from 2012
* Deutsche Post says confident Germany will repay money
(Adds Deutsche Post comment)
BRUSSELS, July 14 A European Union court ruled
on Thursday that the European Commission had failed to prove
that Germany's contribution to Deutsche Post's pension scheme
constituted illegal state aid that had to be repaid.
Deutsche Post, created in 1995 after the privatisation of
Germany's postal services, retained the former Postdienst's
civil service post officials and contributed to their pension
scheme. However, the federal government also made contributions.
The European Commission determined in 2012 that this public
financing constituted illegal state aid and told Germany to
recover the money paid to Deutsche Post from 2003, a figure
between 500 million ($555 million) and 1 billion euros. Deutsche
Post has since paid back the government 377 million euros.
Germany, which still owns around 21 percent of Deutsche Post
via state development bank KfW, challenged the Commission's
decision before the General Court of the European Union, the
EU's second-highest court, saying the Commission needed to show
that the funding gave Deutsche Post a benefit over competitors.
The General Court agreed with Germany in its ruling on
Thursday in saying that this was something the Commission needed
to have shown but that it had failed to do so.
"Germany's partial contribution to the costs of pension
payments for former postal workers does not prove that Deutsche
Post was given an advantage over its private sector
competitors," the court said in a statement.
Deutsche Post said it was confident the German government
would repay the money it had handed over following the 2012
Commission decision.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Additional reporting by
Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Susan Fenton)