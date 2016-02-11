(Adds Japan Post seen as a possible buyer, background;refiled to corrects spelling of 'making' in first paragraph)

By Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Feb 11 Deutsche Post is looking at the possibility of spinning off its ailing freight forwarding operation or making an outright sale, leaving the company to focus on its mail and DHL express freight business, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Freight forwarders arrange transportation of goods for customers, usually by booking space on ships and aircraft and dealing with customs.

Deutsche Post may seek a partnership, create a joint venture or sell either part or the complete operation, the sources said, adding that no decisions have yet been made.

"The unit has had massive margin problems of late, among others, due to IT (information technology) troubles, so it's natural that Deutsche Post is mulling ways to turn it around", one of the sources said.

One option being looked at is a potential sale to Japan Post , which has ambitions to expand abroad and last year bought Australian freight firm Toll Holdings, one of the sources said.

Deutsche Post and Japan Post declined to comment.

The German firm's chief financial officer, Larry Rosen, said in August last year that the freight forwarding unit would not be put up for sale.

"It's an important part of our logistics business. We have a good future with this business", he told Reuters at the time.

However, in November Deutsche Post reported a 71 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings to 197 million euros, hit by a 345 million-euro writedown in the freight business on its troubled "New Forwarding Environment" IT system.

The freight forwarding business comprises the air and ocean business as well as a land freight forwarding unit, which the company will likely keep, the sources said.

The entire unit lost 337 million euros before interest and tax in the third quarter, having made a profit of 71 million in the same period of 2014.

Freight forwarding's profit for the full year in 2014 fell 39 percent to 293 million euros ($331 million) on sales of 14.9 billion euros, which accounted for nearly 27 percent of the group's sales. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)