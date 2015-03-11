* Fourth-quarter results hit by freight restructuring
* Expects freight forwarding to grow profit in 2016
* Company meets 2014 guidance, to pay 0.85 euro dividend
* Shares drop 4 pct, underperform DAX index
By Victoria Bryan
BONN, March 11 Postal and logistics company
Deutsche Post DHL Group set a slightly lower than
expected profit target for 2015, with a modernisation of its
freight business dampening earnings.
The restructuring programme at its freight forwarding
business, dubbed NFE and comprising an IT overhaul, has been
more difficult than anticipated, Chief Executive Frank Appel
told journalists after the group's fourth quarter results on
Wednesday.
The freight industry is mostly still dependent on paper
documents. Industry bodies such as airlines' association IATA
have urged airlines, freight forwarders and ground handlers to
cut shipping times by moving to digital forms.
Board member Roger Crook said the challenge was getting
people to shift from paper to data-rich systems and also in
ensuring the quality of the data, but that he expected a return
to profit improvement at the unit in 2016.
The need for additional investments in the programme led
Deutsche Post, known worldwide for its DHL delivery services, to
scrap its original 2015 profit target last year and also weighed
on fourth-quarter profits.
Deutsche Post said it now expects operating earnings of
between 3.05 billion and 3.2 billion euros ($3.3-3.4 billion) in
2015, against the average analyst forecast for 3.24 billion in a
Reuters poll.
Its shares, up 12 percent so far this year, dropped 4
percent as analysts pointed to the cautious outlook.
PARCEL JOBS RUSH
For 2014, Deutsche Post reported earnings up 3.5 percent to
2.97 billion euros, helped by growth at its time-sensitive
express deliveries and its parcel business.
Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe, such
as Britain's Royal Mail, Deutsche Post is seeing its
traditional letter business shrink while deliveries of parcels
are rising thanks to online retailing.
A move to hire up to 20,000 people in a new German parcels
division at lower pay to keep costs competitive has drawn ire
from union representatives but Appel said the new division had
already attracted 4,000 employees.
Rivals in the parcel delivery business include UPS,
TNT and UK Mail, as well as Amazon.com
, which is carrying out more of its own deliveries.
Deutsche Post reported fourth quarter earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) below expectations at 905 million euros
due to a 48.6 percent fall in profits at the freight forwarding
division.
The company also announced plans to increase its dividend to
0.85 euros a share from 0.80 euros.
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Keith Weir)