* Sells Postbus to market leader Flixbus
* Says Postbus was not financially attractive
* Reports record second-quarter earnings, EBIT up 40 pct
* Shares rise 2.6 pct, outperform market
BERLIN, Aug 3 German postal and logistics
company Deutsche Post DHL Group is selling its
long-distance bus unit, Postbus, to market leader Flixbus due to
tough competition, it said on Wednesday.
Germany liberalised the long-distance bus market in 2013,
prompting a flood of entrants onto the market including the
bright-yellow Postbus, but also quickly leading to cut-throat
price competition, insolvencies and consolidation.
Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen said the Postbus
strategy of offering more comfort and amenities such as WiFi had
not worked in a market that boiled down to the cheapest ticket
prices.
"We couldn't cover the costs of this premium strategy, and
that's why it wasn't financially attractive," he told
journalists after the group reported record second-quarter
results on Wednesday.
Its shares were up 2.6 percent at 1048 GMT, the biggest
gainer among leading German companies.
Deutsche Bahn's profits at its rail passenger unit has also
been hit by the competition from buses. It is the third-largest
long-distance bus operator in Germany behind Postbus but CEO
Ruediger Grube said last month Deutsche Bahn would review its
bus strategy, because the market was "nonsense" and operators
were just burning money.
Flixbus has been leading consolidation in the market for
long-distance bus travel, both in Germany and abroad, and had a
67 percent share of the German market in 2015.
"You can make money in the current environment, you just
have to ensure the buses are full enough," Flixbus founder and
Managing Director Andre Schwaemmlein told Reuters, saying the
company aimed to be profitable this year in Germany.
Flixbus merged with local rival MeinFernbus just over 18
months ago, with U.S.-based private equity firm General Atlantic
taking a stake in the merged group.
At the end of June, Flixbus bought the continental European
operations of UK-based Stagecoach's Megabus.
Schwaemmlein said the company was now large enough to grow
on its own but more acquisitions were likely in the future.
Deutsche Post's Rosen said the parties had agreed to keep
the price paid for Postbus confidential, but that Postbus was a
small business for the group and the sale would not have a
material impact on results.
It reported second-quarter earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) rose 40 percent to a record 752 million euros ($843
million) with the online retail trend driving parcel deliveries
and DHL express shipments. That exceeded the average forecast
for 725 million in a Reuters poll.
Rosen said Post had not seen any impact on DHL's underlying
business from Britain's vote to leave the European Union but
that it was looking at hedging, pricing and costs as ways to
counteract the resulting drop in sterling.
The group maintained its 2016 target for EBIT of between 3.4
and 3.7 billion euros this year.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
