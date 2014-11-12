BERLIN Nov 12 Deutsche Post said it
was happy having the government as a stakeholder, although it
was interested in other shareholders with a long-term focus, in
response to a report that Germany was looking at selling its
stake.
The German government, which owns a 21 percent stake in
Deutsche Post, is considering selling its stakes in both the
postal and logistics group and Deutsche Telekom,
according to a finance ministry document seen on Tuesday by
Reuters.
"We are interested in long-term investors and we can live
very well with the government and other shareholders, but it's
not our decision," Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel told
journalists on Wednesday after the group reported third-quarter
results.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)