FRANKFURT, July 27 Deutsche Post
expects tough wage negotiations in Germany, a market where it
needs to cut costs because of falling margins, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported, quoting Chief Executive Frank Appel.
"Sometimes we pay our employees twice as much as our
competitors," Appel is quoted telling the paper. As a result
Deutsche Post, which employs around 500,000 staff worldwide
needs to think about whether it can continue to pay the same
going forward, Sueddeutsche said.
Deutsche Post will decide in the fall whether or not it will
ask German authorities to raise prices for stamps, Appel told
the paper.
