(Repeats to add picture for media subscribers)
* Adds 2nd line of larger vehicles after launch of e-minivan
* Ford to supply components based on Transit model
* Deutsche Post to assemble, distribute to 3rd parties
* In-house EV push makes inroads into auto industry turf
* Aims to double annual output to 20,000 vans by yr-end
DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 14 German logistics
group Deutsche Post DHL Group is expanding its foray
into electric delivery vans, signing Ford as a components
supplier for a new line of larger vehicles, the companies said
on Wednesday.
Deutsche Post initially developed an electric minivan dubbed
Streetscooter for its own operations to avoid inner-city
emissions after growth in online shopping resulted in increased
parcel deliveries. But in April it took on carmakers by
unveiling plans to step up production and sell to other delivery
firms.
For the larger van, Ford will supply vehicle technology
based on the Transit model, with Deutsche Post keeping assembly,
distribution and sales in-house, a Germany-based Ford spokesman
told Reuters.
The new model is part of a plan to build another production
site for the Streetscooter unit and double annual output to
20,000 vans by the end of the year.
"This step emphasises that Deutsche Post is an innovation
leader. It will relieve the inner cities and increase people's
quality of life," Deutsche Post executive board member Juergen
Gerdes said in a statement.
Advances in manufacturing software are allowing auto
industry newcomers such as Deutsche Post, Google and start-ups
to tap suppliers to design, engineer and test new vehicle
concepts without hiring thousands of engineering staff or
investing billions in tooling and factories.
Deutsche Post, which is also building a country-wide network
of maintenance and repair shops, wants a fleet of at least 2,500
of the new vans on the road by the end of 2018, it said.
The postal services group decided to build its own vans
after it could not agree on a wider supply contract with
established vehicle makers.
It is phasing out use of Volkswagen's Caddy vans
in favour of Streetscooters, and going it alone with the
electric van project has upset VW.
($1 = 0.9430 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Mark Potter)