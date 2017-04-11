FRANKFURT, April 11 Deutsche Post DHL Group
said it will double the production capacity of its
in-house Streetscooter electric delivery vans to 20,000 by the
end of the year, as it prepares to sell them to third-party
customers.
For this purpose, the company will commission another
production location in North Rhine-Westphalia, the company said
on Tuesday.
At least half of this year's annual production is planned
for external prospective buyers of the vehicles, Deutsche Post
DHL Group said, adding that it sees municipal authorities,
strategic partners and large fleet customers as potential
buyers.
