BAD NEUENAHR, Germany, July 5 Deutsche Post
and trade union Verdi have reached an agreement in a
dispute over pay and conditions that has led to a series of
strikes, including one that has lasted four weeks, they said on
Sunday after marathon negotiations.
The German postal operator will give its 140,000 workers a
pay rise of 2 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017, plus a
one-off payment of 400 euros ($444) this year.
In return, the union agreed to let Deutsche Post press on
with plans to create new, low-cost parcel divisions, for which
the company plans to hire 10,000 people.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)