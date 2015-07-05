* Workers get 2 pct pay rise in 2016, 1.7 pct in 2017

* Low-cost parcel units to go ahead

* Strike to end on Monday night (Adds details on job guarantees, working week, strike end)

BAD NEUENAHR, Germany, July 5 Deutsche Post and trade union Verdi on Sunday reached a deal to end a four-week old strike, agreeing pay rises and job guarantees for 140,000 workers and allowing the postal operator to press ahead with plans for low-cost parcel units.

After 40 hours of negotiations, the company agreed to give 140,000 workers bound by a collective wage agreement a pay rise of 2 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2017, plus a one-off payment of 400 euros ($444) this year.

It also guaranteed their jobs until the end of 2019.

But Deutsche Post prevailed in its plan to create new parcel divisions at which it will employ about 10,000 workers on lower pay, which it had said was essential to remain competitive.

Verdi also failed to win a shorter working week, which will remain at 38.5 hours.

The strike is now due to end on Monday night. ($1 = 0.8999 euros)

(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)