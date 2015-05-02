BERLIN May 2 Thousands of workers at Deutsche
Post staged another strike on Saturday over the
company's plans to expand its parcel delivery service using
staff on lower pay, labour union Verdi said.
Deutsche Post said the strike, the third this month, meant
that about 2 million letters and 40,000 parcels would not be
delivered on Saturday, only a tiny fraction of the usual daily
volume.
Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe, such
as Britain's Royal Mail, Deutsche Post's traditional
letter business is shrinking while deliveries of parcels are
rising due to online retailing.
The company announced plans in January to create 10,000 jobs
in its parcel business by 2020, but said new workers would have
to accept lower wages than other group employees as it tries to
compete in a rapidly growing industry.
Verdi has said such a move would breach an agreement
limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource to third
parties and said it would only accept it if the company
shortened its workers' hours to 36 per week from
38.5.
Deutsche Post workers have already staged two two-day
strikes this month and Verdi called for 10,000 to join the
strike on Saturday.
Further talks are scheduled for May 8 and 9 in Berlin. If
Deutsche Post does not offer concessions, the union said it
would escalate its industrial action.
(Reporting by Klaus-Peter Senger, writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Susan Fenton)