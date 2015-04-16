* Dispute is over parcel business expansion plans
* Strike at parcel centres on Thursday limited to one region
* Friday's strike to be nationwide, union says
(Adds union saying strike is now nationwide, Deutsche Post
comment)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 16 Workers at
Deutsche Post will expand strike action on Friday to
a nationwide walkout to protest against the German group's plans
to grow its parcel delivery business by using employees on lower
pay deals, labour union Verdi said.
Talks between the two had ended with no agreement on Tuesday
and Friday's nationwide walkout follows a 24-hour strike on
Thursday at parcel centres in the North Rhine Westphalia
industrial region.
Like other former postal service monopolies in Europe, such
as Britain's Royal Mail, Deutsche Post's traditional
letter business is shrinking while deliveries of parcels are
rising due to online retailing.
It announced plans in January to create 10,000 new jobs at
its parcel business by 2020, but said new workers would have to
accept lower wages than other group employees as it and its DHL
express division try to compete with the likes of UPS
and TNT.
Verdi has said such a move would breach an agreement
limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource and said
it would only accept it if the company shortened the hours of
about 140,000 workers to 36 per week from 38.5.
"Verdi members are fuming," the union's deputy chairwoman
Andrea Kocsis said in a statement.
Verdi said it expected more than 1,000 workers at parcel
centres to take part in Thursday's strike. It expects several
thousand for Friday's walkout.
Deutsche Post and Verdi will meet for fresh talks on April
27 and 28. The company said the strike was therefore not
necessary and that it hoped to keep disruption to a minimum.
Workers held a two-day strike earlier this month. In
addition, Verdi has asked a court to grant an injunction to stop
Deutsche Post from going ahead with its plans for the parcel
business.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)