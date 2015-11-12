FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Bank's retail unit Deutsche Postbank wants to be ready for an initial public offering in the first half of 2016, Chief Executive Frank Strauss said on Thursday.

"We are well on track, but still have some homework to do," Strauss said, adding that Deutsche Postbank's 2015 earnings would be affected by more than 100 million euros from the preparations of the demerger from Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Postbank's third-quarter pretax profit from continued operations rose to 144 million euros from 82 million euros in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)