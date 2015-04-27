FRANKFURT, April 27 German retail lender
Deutsche Postbank, which is to be divested by parent
Deutsche Bank's, has agreed a wage deal with trade
union Verdi.
Postbank will raise wages for 5,600 staff by 2.1 percent
from this month and by another 2 percent from April 2016, it
said in a statement on Monday, adding that it agreed with Verdi
not to enforce any compulsory redundancies until mid-2017.
"With this the employees get the necessary stability for the
upcoming changes at the company," Postbank board member Ralf
Stemmer said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday, Deutsche Bank said it will consider
alternatives to an initial public offering when divesting
Postbank.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)