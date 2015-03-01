BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT says qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 1 German services union Verdi has called a strike at Deutsche Bank unit Postbank on Monday over pay and job guarantees, the union said on Sunday.
A large number of Postbank branches around Germany would remain closed on Monday, Verdi said in a statement.
Pay talks for the 9,500 employees of Postbank Filialvertrieb AG and a further 2,700 staff at Postbank AG, Firmenkunden AG and BHW Group have so far failed to reach an agreement, Verdi said, adding that service and back-office operations would also be affected by Monday's strike.
For branch office workers, Verdi is seeking a 5 percent pay rise over 12 months and a prolongation of job guarantees until 2020, among other demands.
Verdi has said it would not agree to a pay deal without reassurances on jobs, given ongoing talk that Deutsche Bank may be planning a divestment of its retail operations.
The union said the next round of pay talks was due to start in Bonn on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.