HONG KONG, June 14 Two top executives overseeing
real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank's institutional
investment unit, RREEF, have left the company, sources told
Reuters on Thursday.
Niel Thassim, the head of real estate in Asia for RREEF,
Deutsche's global alternative asset management business, has
departed together with the chief investment officer for property
in Asia, Paul Keogh.
Their exit is the latest in a string of management changes
at RREEF after Deutsche Bank launched a strategic review of its
asset management division.
In February, the German bank entered into exclusive talks to
sell that to Guggenheim Partners, scaling back the scope of the
sale in May solely to RREEF.
The sources said on Thursday those negotiations may still
not yield a deal.
Both men, based in Hong Kong, left the company effective
Wednesday and are currently on gardening leave. Thassim sent an
email note to clients and contacts informing them of his
departure, and Keogh informed staff.
"After almost 12 years with Deutsche Bank and RREEF, I wish
to inform you that today is my last day as managing director and
head of RREEF Real Estate, Asia Pacific," Thassim wrote.
"I will continue my responsibilities as a director of RREEF
China Commercial Trust for the foreseeable future," Thassim
added.
Keogh, executive director of the RREEF China Commercial
Trust, will also remain in that position, sources
said. He joined Deutsche Bank in 2004.
Both men declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A
Deutsche Bank spokesman did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
RREEF has $3 billion in real estate assets under management
in Asia, and the Asian unit also manages another $3 billion in
Asian client funds invested in real estate elsewhere in the
world. As of the end of last year, it managed assets of $57
billion globally.
The departures were first reported in PERE, a publication
devoted to private equity real estate.
(Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Michael Flaherty
and Muralikumar Anantharaman)