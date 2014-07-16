By Nathan Layne
| TOKYO, July 16
TOKYO, July 16 A former Deutsche Bank salesman
in Tokyo was handed a suspended prison sentence on Wednesday for
bribing a pension fund official in a case that has put a
spotlight on the compliance practices of the Japanese arm of
Germany's largest bank.
In a ruling at the Tokyo District Court, Shigeru Echigo was
given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for three years.
Suspended sentences are common in Japan for white-collar crimes,
although the prosecution had sought imprisonment of one year.
The 37-year-old former salesman had pleaded guilty in April
for charging about $9,000 to the bank to entertain a former
official at a pension fund affiliated with trading house Mitsui
& Co in 2012, in order to secure investments from the
fund. The official, Yutaka Tsurisawa, was convicted of taking
bribes and given an 18-month suspended sentence in March.
The Mitsui-affiliated fund managed public money as part of
its investment portfolio. Under Japanese law executives of such
funds are treated as public servants, meaning paying for
anything, including dinners and overseas trips, for them can be
prosecuted for bribery.
Tokyo bankers have said wining and dining of such pension
fund officials was common before the 2012 scandal involving fund
manager AIJ Investment Advisors highlighted the practice's
potentially corruptive influence, sparking a regulatory
crackdown.
At a hearing last month Echigo said the practice was
widespread within Deutsche Securities Inc, the German bank's
investment banking arm, and that high-ranking officials were
aware of the practice, including current president Makoto
Kuwahara.
Deutsche Securities spokesman Takayuki Inoue has declined to
comment on the case. The company was censured by Japan's
financial regulator in December for the entertaining of such
pension fund officials and announced a raft of measures to
bolster its compliance.
(Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)