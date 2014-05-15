COLOGNE, Germany May 15 Deutsche Telekom
said on Thursday U.S. competition authorities would
play a decisive role in the future of its T-Mobile US
business.
The company's fast-growing U.S. business has caught the eye
of Japan's Softbank, which is interested in merging the
unit with its own U.S. telecoms arm, Sprint Corp.
But U.S. regulators have taken a tough line on telecoms
deals in the past, fearing a reduction in competition could
drive up prices for consumers.
"The decisive point is the view taken by the U.S.
competition authorities," Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim
Hoettges told the annual shareholders meeting.
"If the market were to be streamlined, T-Mobile US would be
excellently positioned."
In 2011, U.S. regulators rejected a merger between AT&T
and T-Mobile on the grounds the market needed at least
four major players.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing Kirsti Knolle)