VIENNA, Sept 15 T-Mobile Austria
expects to stabilise its earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year and hopes to
boost EBITDA in years ahead, Chief Executive Andreas Bierwirth
said on Monday.
Its EBITDA fell by a fifth last year to 192 million
euros($2481 million).
The Deutsche Telekom unit said it expects new rivals on the
mobile market to emerge in January.
Hutchison Whampoa unit Drei Austria has to offer
wholesale access to its network to up to 16 so-called MVNO
carriers as a condition for buying Orange Austria last year as a
remedy to stimulate competition and keep consumer prices low.
T-Mobile Austria aims to keep its market share steady at
nearly 30 percent and use new pricing models to attract premium
customers, official said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7742 euro)
