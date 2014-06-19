FRANKFURT, June 19 German telecommunications
firm Deutsche Telekom aims to cut about 3 billion
euros ($4.1 billion) of administrative costs by 2018, monthly
Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.
The plan is part of a new savings programme designed by
consultancy McKinsey and dubbed BEST, which bundles existing
programmes in Europe, the magazine said in an excerpt of an
article to be published on Friday.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.
Manager Magazin cited a company spokesman as confirming the
report and saying the programme's purpose was to examine "what
impact the creation of a pan-European network could have on
existing control and administrative functions."
($1 = 0.7368 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)