BERLIN, June 19 Deutsche Telekom said
it was not yet clear how much additional cost cuts it would
achieve with a new savings programme, adding it could not
confirm a figure of about 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion)
reported by Manager Magazin earlier.
The monthly magazine had reported earlier on Thursday,
citing no sources, that the savings target was part of a new
programme dubbed BEST, which bundles existing programmes in
Europe.
"Whether and how much additional savings can be achieved by
better coordination and possibly a new controlling and
administrative structure will emerge only over the course of the
working group's activities," a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom
told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.
