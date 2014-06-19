BERLIN, June 19 Deutsche Telekom said it was not yet clear how much additional cost cuts it would achieve with a new savings programme, adding it could not confirm a figure of about 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) reported by Manager Magazin earlier.

The monthly magazine had reported earlier on Thursday, citing no sources, that the savings target was part of a new programme dubbed BEST, which bundles existing programmes in Europe.

"Whether and how much additional savings can be achieved by better coordination and possibly a new controlling and administrative structure will emerge only over the course of the working group's activities," a spokesman for Deutsche Telekom told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

