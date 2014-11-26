FRANKFURT Nov 26 Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.

"It is too early to state whether any transaction may occur," Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

It added various strategic options were being evaluated.

A return to the mobile sector would complement BT's strong position in the consumer market in Britain, where it has broadband, landline and pay-TV businesses. BT is also talking to Spain's Telefonica about buying back the 02 mobile network it once owned.

