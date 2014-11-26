FRANKFURT Nov 26 Deutsche Telekom
said it and France's Orange had entered into
preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the
Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd.
"It is too early to state whether any transaction may
occur," Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.
It added various strategic options were being evaluated.
A return to the mobile sector would complement BT's strong
position in the consumer market in Britain, where it has
broadband, landline and pay-TV businesses. BT is also talking to
Spain's Telefonica about buying back the 02 mobile
network it once owned.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)