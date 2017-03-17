BERLIN, March 17 The German finance ministry
rejected a magazine report on Friday that the government plans
to sell shares in Deutsche Telekom.
A finance ministry spokesman said a report by the German
WirtschaftsWoche magazine was misleading, adding that all
holdings of the government were under review, but that did not
mean a sale of Telekom shares was planned.
WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday that the German
government was sticking to its aim of gradually reducing its
stake in Deutsche Telekom, citing the finance ministry.
Berlin holds 14.5 percent of Deutsche Telekom directly, with
a further 17.5 percent held by the government-owned KfW
development bank.
Deutsche Telekom shares were down 0.5 percent by 0856 GMT on
Friday, slightly underperforming the blue-chip DAX,
which was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Emma Thomasson;
Editing by Georgina Prodhan)