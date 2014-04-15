BRUSSELS, April 15 Deutsche Telekom
secured European Union antitrust approval on Tuesday for its
546-million-euro ($754 million) acquisition of telecoms provider
GTS Central Europe to give it control of a fibre optic network
in eastern Europe.
The European Commission said the deal would not raise any
competition concerns in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and
Poland.
"The merged entity would continue to face strong competition
after the merger and customers would still have sufficient
alternative suppliers in all markets affected," the EU antitrust
authority said in a statement.
GTS, which owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre
network throughout the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania
and Slovakia, provides voice and data services.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)