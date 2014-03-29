FRANKFURT, March 29 Deutsche Telekom
plans to cut 2,000 to 2,500 jobs outside Germany at its IT
services business T-Systems, in addition to 4,900 cuts planned
in Germany, German magazine Focus reported on Saturday, citing
supervisory board sources.
T-Systems, which employs almost 53,000 workers around the
world, caters for global enterprises such as Siemens,
ThyssenKrupp and Deutsche Post DHL, and is
restructuring to focus resources on meeting surging demand for
cloud computing.
It said earlier this month that the figure of 4,900 German
job cuts, 900 of which have already been completed, was not set
in stone but rather the starting point for talks with workers'
representatives. More than 29,000 of T-Systems employees are
based in Germany.
Weekly Focus also said on Saturday that T-Systems planned to
sell its unit Individual Desktop Solutions (IDS) to German
private equity firm Aurelius as part of its
restructuring, adding the sale would affect 620 employees.
Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.
Focus quoted T-Systems as saying: "Not only in Germany is there
a necessity to change our business model."
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)