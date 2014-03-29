FRANKFURT, March 29 Deutsche Telekom plans to cut 2,000 to 2,500 jobs outside Germany at its IT services business T-Systems, in addition to 4,900 cuts planned in Germany, German magazine Focus reported on Saturday, citing supervisory board sources.

T-Systems, which employs almost 53,000 workers around the world, caters for global enterprises such as Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and Deutsche Post DHL, and is restructuring to focus resources on meeting surging demand for cloud computing.

It said earlier this month that the figure of 4,900 German job cuts, 900 of which have already been completed, was not set in stone but rather the starting point for talks with workers' representatives. More than 29,000 of T-Systems employees are based in Germany.

Weekly Focus also said on Saturday that T-Systems planned to sell its unit Individual Desktop Solutions (IDS) to German private equity firm Aurelius as part of its restructuring, adding the sale would affect 620 employees.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment. Focus quoted T-Systems as saying: "Not only in Germany is there a necessity to change our business model."

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)