FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Telekom is in preliminary talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online to publisher Axel Springer, German weekly Wirtschafts Woche reported on Saturday, citing company sources.

That would combine Germany's No.1 and No.3 online portals, T-Online and Springer's Bild.de, with 314 million and 295 million views in November, respectively.

Weekly Wirtschafts Woche said Deutsche Telekom had not yet decided whether to sell all parts of T-Online, adding it may keep the part of the business that offers e-mail accounts.

Deutsche Telekom and Axel Springer were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)