* Deutsche Telekom keeping purchasing options open -magazine
* Expanding DSL across Germany may cost 25 bln euros
-magazine
BERLIN Aug 17 Deutsche Telekom is
mulling acquisitions of smaller cable operators, Focus magazine
said on Sunday, citing the head of the company's German
operations.
"We are closely monitoring the TV-cable market and keep
purchasing options open," the weekly quoted Niek Jan van Damme
as saying. "But things must fit together."
The global telecoms industry is in the midst of a wave of
dealmaking as companies look to take advantage of low interest
rates to build economies of scale and as the various telecom
services such as mobile and fixed line broadband internet and TV
converge.
The magazine mentioned local German cable companies Primacom
and Tele Columbus as possible targets.
Separately, van Damme said it may cost about 10 billion
euros ($13.40 billion) in government funding to expand
high-speed DSL broadband internet technology to Germany's rural
areas to service 90 percent of the country's population.
"We would need another 15 billion euros for the remaining 10
percent" of the population, Focus quoted van Damme as saying.
(1 US dollar = 0.7464 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)