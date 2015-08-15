FRANKFURT Aug 15 Service on Deutsche Telekom's Dutch mobile network was restored on Saturday after a software problem disrupted it for almost 24 hours, the company said.

Deutsche Telekom is the third largest mobile phone provider in the Netherlands, serving 3.7 million customers.

Calls and internet access had been affected since around 1200 GMT on Friday afternoon, Deutsche Telekom's unit T-Mobile Netherlands said on its website. The outage, which dragged on for the whole night, had been resolved for about 90 percent of its customers at 0700 GMT, it added. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Keith Weir)